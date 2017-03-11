Bills re-sign Lorenzo Alexander, Jordan Mills

BUFFALO, N. Y. (BUFFALO BILLS) –

Bills agree to terms with LB Lorenzo Alexander

The Buffalo Bills today announced that the team has agreed to terms with LB Lorenzo Alexander.

Alexander earned his second career Pro Bowl nod for his exemplary play at outside linebacker during his first season with the Bills. Throughout the 2016 campaign, Alexander totaled 64 tackles, a team-high 12.5 sacks, 10 tackles for a loss, 22 QB hits, six passes defensed, one interception and three forced fumbles.

Alexander’s 12.5 sacks on the year rank as the most by a Bill in their first season with the team since Bryce Paup’s record 17.5 sacks in 1995. For his outstanding play in October, Alexander was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Month, becoming the first Bills linebacker to win the honor since Sam Cowart in 2000.

Bills agree to terms with T Jordan Mills

The Buffalo Bills today announced that the team has agreed to terms with T Jordan Mills.

A 6-5, 316-pound Louisiana Tech product, Mills spent the last two seasons with the Bills—starting all 16 games at right tackle for the team in 2016 and starting five of his 10 games played in 2015. Mills originally entered the NFL in 2013 as a fifth round pick (163rd overall) of the Chicago Bears.