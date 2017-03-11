Cuomo and Poloncarz calls investigation into utility company’s wind storm response

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Governor Andrew Cuomo has launched an immediate investigation into the Rochester Gas and Electrics handling of the recent wind storm.

Just like Buffalo, thousands of people in Rochester were left in the dark for several days.

“I am not pleased with the job that RG&E has done. As a matter of fact, I am displeased with the job they have done,” said Governor Cuomo.

Cuomo says the utility company dropped the ball as more than 50,000 customers were still without power Saturday afternoon.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is now calling on the New York State Department of Public Services to conduct a similar investigation into NYSEG’s response.

“They have to have a plan in place of how they’re going to deal with this. This windstorm didn’t come out of thin air, we knew it was going to happen, the weather service predicted it for a number of days,” said Poloncarz.

By late Saturday, NYSEG was still reporting more than 2,000 outages in western New York. For many customers, the restoration time isn’t until Sunday afternoon.

“That’s uncalled for because we know we can do better than that,” said Poloncarz.

A NYSEG spokesperson told News 4, thousands of workers are working around the clock to restore power quickly. The company says they will respond to the investigation when they receive a formal notice.

“We are focused on restoring service safely and efficiently. Our customers depend on us for safety, comfort and convenience in their homes and businesses and it is our highest priority to meet their needs,” said Rachel Buchanan, NYSEG spokesperson.

NYSEG said as of 8 pm Saturday, power has been restored to 80 percent of customers affected.