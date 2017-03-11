Hundreds walk, race and climb to find cure for Lung Disease

More than 750 people walked, raced and climbed to raise awareness for lung disease Saturday.

Participants and first responders took on 24 flights of stairs, or 470 steps, for the annual Fight for Air Climb.

This year’s event, sponsored by the American Lung Association, was held at Main Place Tower in Buffalo, for the first time.

The event aimed to raise $175,000 for lung disease research, advocacy and education.

Participants said it was a tough challenge but worth it.

“Surprisingly it was good up until the three quarter mark when the flight of stairs doubled in length, then it got a little tricky,” said Ryan Schneggenburger, Captain of the Kenilworth Fire Department in the Town of Tonawanda.

“You should definitely do it, and if you don’t that’s okay too, but if you want you should definitely,” said 11-year-old Joshua Sullivan who participated in the climb.

This was the seventh year of the event.