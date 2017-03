NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls City councilman was arrested Saturday morning for suspected drunk driving.

Niagara falls police have confirmed to News 4 Ezra Scott was arrested for DWI around 5:30 a.m. near Hyde Park Blvd. and Church. This is not far from Royal Ave. in Niagara Falls.

Ezra was appointed to the council in 2015 and then elected in early 2016.