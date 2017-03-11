Three alarm fire at West Side apartment building

By Published:
Flames through roof of apartment building on Lafayette Avenue, Buffalo, Saturday morning.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s bravest faced many challenges as they fought an early morning fire on the city’s west side.

The first alarm sounded for firefighters just after 1:00 a.m. for the fire on Lafayette Avenue, near Herkimer Street. The second and third alarms were called out within an hour after that.

The fire was seen on the third floor of the building. The two issues for crews there were getting water through to extinguish the flames, and safely raising firefighters on ladders past utility lines near street level.

The building contains many apartments. There are no reports of injuries.

