Two homes dedicated to families in Buffalo

Two buffalo families have a new place to call home, with the help of a group of local volunteers.

Habitat for Humanity Buffalo dedicated two homes, both on Wende Street, to two separate families Saturday.

The 291st home was dedicated to the Micheal Family and was built with dozens of volunteers contributing over 7,000 construction hours.

The new homeowners are Tesfay Micheal and Freweini Demoz and their two young children. The family is originally from Eritrea and have been living in the U.S. for seven years.

The second home, also on Wende Street, was dedicated to the Barankabuye family.

The new home owners, Francois Barankabuye, Frorida Niyonzima and their four children, played a big role in building their house, with more than 500 hours of work.

The family of six is originally from Burundi and have been in the U.S. for about eight years.

This was Habitat for Humanity Buffalo’s 292nd home.