Animals dead after Genesee county barn fire Saturday

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Several fire companies answered the call when a barn caught on fire Saturday night.

The fire started in a barn off Simonds Road. The owners of a barn called for help after discovering the fire.

“The homeowners were home, they had just checked on them a while before and when they came back out to check on them again before going to bed, when they opened the doors, they found the fire,” according to Jeff Luker, Darien Fire Chief.

Firefighters had to keep their distance because the fire was so intense.

Some horses, cows and family pets in the barn did not make it out; a recreational vehicle was also inside.

There was a heater in the barn, but it’s not clear if it had any part in the fire, according to Luker.