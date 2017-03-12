Bisons host annual “Family Day Open House”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Believe it or not but opening day at Coca-Cola Field is right around the corner.

Sunday the Buffalo Bisons hosted their annual “Family Day Open House” at the field.

People got a chance to take part in different activities, enjoy classic baseball food and other offers to help get fans ready for opening day.

Brad Bisbing, director of public relations for the Bisons, said the cold did not stop fans from coming out to enjoy the day.

“It’s a little bit of a cold patch here but ya know we’ve had a pretty mild winter and hopefully that means warm sunshine on April 6 opening day, and you might not know it looking out the window but spring is close and so is Bisons baseball,” said Bisbing.

Fans got a chance to buy an opening day ticket for just a five dollar donation to the Bisons charitable foundation.

You can check out the Bisons full schedule here.