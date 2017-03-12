Hundreds dance to help make dreams come true for local children

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hundreds of people danced their hearts out to help make dreams come true for children across Western New York.

Sunday was the annual Make-A-Wish Zumbathon. All proceeds from the event benefit Make-A-Wish Western New York.

Nearly 10 local wishes have been granted thanks to organizers and supporters.

“In the past four years we have been lucky enough to get eight wishes locally in the Western New York community and seeing their transformation after getting a wish is something that you can’t even explain,” said event organizer Marisa Stani.

This is the fourth year of the Zumbathon event. Make-A-Wish helps local children battling terminal illnesses.