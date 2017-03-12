Local restaurants prepare for March Madness fans

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Queen City is just four days away from hosting the first and second rounds of the NCAA Basketball Tournament.

The tournament starts on Thursday, March 16 at Key Bank Center.

Restaurants, bars, hotels and attractions are gearing up for a busy week.

“It’s going to be huge, it will be a big group, especially because we’re falling on St. Patrick’s Day weekend as well, so it’s going to be a big weekend for Buffalo,” said Patrick Kaler, President and CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara.

On Thursday, there will be two double-header sessions at the arena. In between the sessions, all fans and visitors will have to leave the arena for 90 minutes until the next set of games.

Restaurants at the waterfront say they’re expected to be packed.

“We’re going to be ready to go this week, we’ve got extra bartenders on, servers, the kitchen’s ready. We expect these four days to be the four busiest days we ever had,” said Michael Gilbert, General Manager of HarborCenter.

“We’re really going to concentrate on serving local beers, all 12 taps and we don’t have a lot of seats, but they fill up pretty quickly,” said Mike Shatzel, co-owner of Liberty Hound.

The tournament is expected to generate $8 million for the local economy.

Local hotels are already booking up.

“The hotel is sold out this weekend, you know we have a bar and a restaurant up there, Tim Hortons, people are going to be drinking coffee all weekend, the retail shops are going to be open,” said Gilbert.

Buffalo’s waterfront will have more to offer during March Madness than it did three years ago for the tournament.

Business owners say this event will leave a good impression of Buffalo.

“Downtown’s going to be jumping, there’s going to be a ton going on and I think Buffalo is going to shine in those four days,” said Shatzel.

Key Bank Center holds 19,000 people, city officials say the city will see even more than that.

There will also be a taxi staging area at Canalside for anyone in need of public transportation.