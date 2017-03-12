NCAA Tournament 2017: Buffalo matchups and game times

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The NCAA Tournament comes through Buffalo this season as the first and second rounds will be played at KeyBank Center starting Thursday.

Here are the matchups and the associated tip times for the first round:

12:15pm

5. Notre Dame vs. 12. Princeton

(4. West Virginia vs. 13. Bucknell will begin following the conclusion of the first game)

7:10pm

1. Villanova vs. 16. Mount St. Mary’s/New Orleans

(8. Wisconsin vs. 9. Virginia Tech will begin following the conclusion of the first game)