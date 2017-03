BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Adam Batz scored the third of Williamsville North’s three goals, proving to be the difference in a 3-2 win over Pittsford at HarborCenter on Sunday, giving the Spartans a D-1 state championship.

Andrew Bruno and Brett Sardina also scored for the Spartans, who fell behind 1-0 in the first period before scoring twice to end the initial frame.

It is the Spartans’ first NYSPHSAA D-1 championship since 2011.