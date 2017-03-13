Cities, towns and villages reinstate parking bans

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The approaching winter storm has forced municipalities to revise parking bans. We will be updating this list as we learn of more changes.

  • City of Buffalo: Reinstating the overnight winter parking regulations on bus routes effective immediately. The overnight winter parking regulations on bus routes are in place from 1:30 a.m.to 7 a.m. All other parking regulations in the city of Buffalo remain in effect.
  • Town of Amherst: Patrick Lucey, town highway superintendent, says they won’t be reinstating the parking ban. He urges people to stay off the street to ensure their roads are plowed efficiently.
  • Village of Depew: The parking ban is still active. We have granted extreme leniency during warmer temps, but cars will be ticketed for this week’s snow event.
  • Town of Cheektowaga: Parking bans goes back into effect Monday night.
  • Village of Kenmore: Avoid parking on the streets through Friday.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s