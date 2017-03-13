Cities, towns and villages reinstate parking bans

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The approaching winter storm has forced municipalities to revise parking bans. We will be updating this list as we learn of more changes.
- City of Buffalo: Reinstating the overnight winter parking regulations on bus routes effective immediately. The overnight winter parking regulations on bus routes are in place from 1:30 a.m.to 7 a.m. All other parking regulations in the city of Buffalo remain in effect.
- Town of Amherst: Patrick Lucey, town highway superintendent, says they won’t be reinstating the parking ban. He urges people to stay off the street to ensure their roads are plowed efficiently.
- Village of Depew: The parking ban is still active. We have granted extreme leniency during warmer temps, but cars will be ticketed for this week’s snow event.
- Town of Cheektowaga: Parking bans goes back into effect Monday night.
- Village of Kenmore: Avoid parking on the streets through Friday.