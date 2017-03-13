Cities, towns and villages reinstate parking bans

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The approaching winter storm has forced municipalities to revise parking bans. We will be updating this list as we learn of more changes.

City of Buffalo: Reinstating the overnight winter parking regulations on bus routes effective immediately. The overnight winter parking regulations on bus routes are in place from 1:30 a.m.to 7 a.m. All other parking regulations in the city of Buffalo remain in effect.

Town of Amherst: Patrick Lucey, town highway superintendent, says they won’t be reinstating the parking ban. He urges people to stay off the street to ensure their roads are plowed efficiently.

Village of Depew: The parking ban is still active. We have granted extreme leniency during warmer temps, but cars will be ticketed for this week’s snow event.

Town of Cheektowaga: Parking bans goes back into effect Monday night.

Village of Kenmore: Avoid parking on the streets through Friday.