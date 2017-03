BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Flights are beginning to cancel ahead of the winter storm expected to sweep across New York State Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Buffalo Niagara International Airport says the following airlines have cancelled flights:

Jetblue: All

United: All

Southwest: All

Delta: All except ATL thus far

American: All except CLT thus far

Click this link to visit BNIA’s website and check the status of a flight.