Governor declares state of emergency in response to upcoming storm

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — With snow expected to hit upstate New York Governor Cuomo has declared a statewide state of emergency beginning at midnight Tuesday.

“In preparation for blizzard-like conditions, I will be activating the State Emergency Operations Center and have directed state agencies to continue proactively preparing communities and roadways for this major storm,” Governor Cuomo said. “We remain in constant contact with local officials in every region, as New York prepares to aggressively clear roads, provide personnel and storm equipment as needed, and offer immediate assistance to communities across the state. I strongly urge everyone to limit unnecessary travel on Tuesday, and if you must drive, please plan ahead, be careful, and stay safe,” Cuomo said.

State Police and the New York National Guard will also be onhand with additional patrols, and equipment in anticipation.

Cuomo’s office is advising motorists to drive with caution for the Tuesday morning and afternoon commutes, and to avoid unnecessary travel. Motorists, especially tractor trailers, should be prepared for road closures across the state.