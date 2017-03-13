Governor declares state of emergency in response to upcoming storm

WRGB, Albany Published: Updated:

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — With snow expected to hit upstate New York Governor Cuomo has declared a statewide state of emergency beginning at midnight Tuesday.

“In preparation for blizzard-like conditions, I will be activating the State Emergency Operations Center and have directed state agencies to continue proactively preparing communities and roadways for this major storm,” Governor Cuomo said. “We remain in constant contact with local officials in every region, as New York prepares to aggressively clear roads, provide personnel and storm equipment as needed, and offer immediate assistance to communities across the state. I strongly urge everyone to limit unnecessary travel on Tuesday, and if you must  drive, please plan ahead, be careful, and stay safe,” Cuomo said.

State Police and the New York National Guard will also be onhand with additional patrols, and equipment in anticipation.

Cuomo’s office is advising motorists to drive with caution for the Tuesday morning and afternoon commutes, and to avoid unnecessary travel. Motorists, especially tractor trailers, should be prepared for road closures across the state.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s