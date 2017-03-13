Governor orders investigation following 2nd threat to JCC

Associated Press Published:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has ordered an investigation into another bomb threat against the Jewish Community Center in Rochester.

The center was closed and evacuated Sunday morning while authorities cleared it. It was to reopen at 3 p.m.

Police say about 300 people were inside the Jewish Community Center of Greater Rochester when the emailed threat was received.

Cuomo called the second such act against the center in less than a week “a despicable and cowardly act” of anti-Semitism on the Jewish holiday of Purim. He directed the New York State Police to work with federal and local law enforcement on an investigation.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, there have been 152 threats this year against Jewish institutions in 37 states and two Canadian provinces.

