Have you seen the ice house?

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A house on the shores of Lake Ontario is getting a lot of attention this week. It’s completely covered in a thick shell of ice!

John Kucko, a veteran photographer for our sister station WROC in Rochester, posted video and photos of the house in Webster, and those images have gone viral.

The house along the shores of Lake Ontario does not have a retaining wall, according to a tweet from Kucko.

Several days of whipping wind spraying lake water over the house created the ice-coating effect, he said.

For many of us here in Western New York, it’s a reminder of the famous “Carcicle” that grabbed headlines last winter. The vehicle was parked outside Hoak’s on Route 5 in Hamburg overnight as the winds sprayed lake water. It was a jaw-dropping spectacle by the time the owner returned.

MORE | Remember the Carcicle? Here’s our earlier coverage of that.

Even after crews removed the car from ice, its imprint remained for days, creating a tourist attraction and internet sensation that just kept giving.

A lot of people around here got a lot of laughs out of that situation. The jokes have been pouring in about the Ice House now, too.

 

 

