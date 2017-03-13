Man arrested for harassing NYSEG workers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Orchard Park man faces charges for harassing NYSEG workers who were trying to make repairs following last week’s wind storm.

Police say 36-year-old Jesse Dominkiewicz harassed the workers on Hillside Drive just after noon Sunday. A few hours later, he went back, grabbed the worker, and threatened a neighbor, according to police.

Officers say as when they responded around 4 p.m. Dominkiewicz came out of his house with blood on him, and he started fighting with officers. Police had to use a taser on him before they arrested him. Police report Dominkiewicz was treated at ECMC and later returned to the police department.

One Orchard Park police officer was injured in the struggle and had to be treated at an urgent care facility. Two other officers had more minor injuries.

Officers charged Dominkiewicz with assault, harassment, and resisting arrest.

