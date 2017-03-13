Niagara parts ways with longtime hockey coach Dave Burkholder

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara University announced on Monday that longtime head hockey coach Dave Burkholder will not return to the program after 16 years on the bench in Lewiston.

“The ice hockey program at Niagara University is incredibly important to the university community. Its success plays an important role in the vibrancy of our campus life, and that extends beyond the campus into our region,” said Niagara Athletics Director Simon Gray. “Much of that culture can be credited to Dave Burkholder’s legacy with our team. However, after recent discussions with Dave about the future of the program, both Dave and the university have decided that a change in leadership is best for the program.”

Burkholder is a former Atlantic Hockey coach of the year and led the Purple Eagles to the NCAA Tournament on three separate occasions. His overall record ends with mark of 229–195–55, including 5-31-4 this season.