Person arrested in connection to weekend apartment fire

Flames through roof of apartment building on Lafayette Avenue, Buffalo, Saturday morning.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo fire investigators have arrested someone in connection with Saturday’s massive apartment fire on Lafayette Avenue.

News 4 is working to find out more about who the suspect is and how investigators believe the fire was started.

The 3-alarm fire displaced 90 residents of the building at 117 Lafayette Avenue, near Herkimer Street. The fire caused 1.5 million dollars in damage to the structure and $450,000 damage to the contents. No one was hurt.

News 4 learned at least three families and students from the West Buffalo Charter School lived in the building. The school is accepting donations today for the victims.

The Salvation Army along with members of the American Red Cross Greater Buffalo Chapter Disaster team worked together to open a shelter at St. John’s Grace Episcopal Church early Saturday to help the residents.

 

