Streaking Canisius rolls into Atlantic tournament semifinals

Golden Griffins take the nation's longest unbeaten streak into the Atlantic semis

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Canisius Hockey hasn’t lost in seventeen games. That’s not a typo.

The Golden Griffins hold the nation’s longest unbeaten streak, most recently defeating the Niagara Purple Eagles in a best-of-three series in the quarterfinal round.

Senior Goaltender Charles Williams, a finalist for the Mike Richter award, had a shutout streak that ran for 209 minutes come to an end in the victory, but he allowed just one goal.

Canisius now moves on to face Robert Morris at 4:30 on Friday in Rochester. If they win, they advance to the finals on Saturday.

