Toddler on life support after apparent beating

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local 2-year-old is not expected to survive a severe beating authorities said he received at the hands of his teen babysitter late Friday.

The toddler, Ethan Brigham, according to multiple sources, remained at Women and Children’s Hospital Monday, where multiple sources said he’s on life support, and the family is awaiting the chance to donate his organs.

First responders from the town of Marilla Fire Department and EMS were called at about 9:30 p.m. Friday to a mobile home park off Hemstreet Road on a report of a toddler who fell out of his crib.

The child was taken to Women and Children’s hospital, and was admitted already in cardiac arrest just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Multiple sources said he had been on life support ever since.

On Sunday, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office arrested Devon Vanderwege, 17, who was reportedly watching the boy. He was charged and arraigned on first-degree assault. That charge is expected to be upgraded this week, as early as Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Vanderwege remained in custody without bail Monday. He’s due back in the town of Marilla Court Thursday.