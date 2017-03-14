Beilein leads NCCC Thunder Wolves to NJCAA Tournament

SANBORN, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Beilein name is no stranger to success in college hoops in Buffalo. Michigan head coach John Beilein got his start at Erie Community College and has also coached at Canisius. After a win in the Big 10 Tournament, John is heading to his 12th NCAA tournament.

But, western New York has another Beilein dancing…

The nephew of John Beilein, Bill, led this year’s Niagara County Community College squad to a conference and regional championship for the first time since 1979.

Bill’s success didn’t go without recognition, after the Thunder Wolves regional win, Bill was named Region III Division II coach of the year for the first time ever.

And his Uncle John took notice right away.

Congrats also to nephew , Bill Beilein + his Niagara CCC Thunderwolves They just won the NJCAA Region lll tourney. 1st time in almost 40 yrs — John Beilein (@JohnBeilein) March 6, 2017

Now the Thunder Wolves March Madness continues at the National Junior College Tournament in Illinois. They found out Tuesday afternoon that they face Macomb Community College, a school that just happens to be an an hour from Ann Arbor.

Now the Beilein family has two teams to keep an eye on starting this March, the Wolverines and the Thunder Wolves.