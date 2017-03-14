Buffalo man charged with selling cocaine near school

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was accused of selling cocaine near a school.

Thomas Cox, 49, was charged with possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of, cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school or playground.

“By openly operating what essentially was a drug market in such close proximity to a school, this defendant has earned himself the opportunity to receive a well-deserved

extra-credit bonus when it comes to punishment in the event he is convicted of the crime with which he has been charged,” Acting U.S. Attorney Kennedy said.

On March 10, authorities executed a search warrant on Mills St., where they say they found money, suspected crack cocaine, a scale with drug residue and a number of empty plastic sandwich bags. A large number of Ziploc bags and a DVR recording system were found at an A St. address. That is also where Cox was found.

Both addresses are within roughly 230 feet of Buffalo Public School 59.

If convicted of the charges, Cox could spend life in prison.