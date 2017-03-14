Buffalo man charged with selling cocaine near school

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was accused of selling cocaine near a school.

Thomas Cox, 49, was charged with possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of, cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school or playground.

“By openly operating what essentially was a drug market in such close proximity to a school, this defendant has earned himself the opportunity to receive a well-deserved
extra-credit bonus when it comes to punishment in the event he is convicted of the crime with which he has been charged,” Acting U.S. Attorney Kennedy said.

On March 10, authorities executed a search warrant on Mills St., where they say they found money, suspected crack cocaine, a scale with drug residue and a number of empty plastic sandwich bags. A large number of Ziploc bags and a DVR recording system were found at an A St. address. That is also where Cox was found.

Both addresses are within roughly 230 feet of Buffalo Public School 59.

If convicted of the charges, Cox could spend life in prison.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s