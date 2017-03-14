Buffalo police officer injured in vehicle accident

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo police officer was injured during an incident at Genesee St. and Fillmore Ave. Tuesday morning.

Just before 11:30 a.m., police say a vehicle traveling on Genesee St. ran a red light as a patrol vehicle was traveling on Fillmore Ave. The patrol vehicle was responding to a call when it swerved to avoid the vehicle and hit a pole.

A male officer was injured and taken to ECMC with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, who was only identified as a 66-year-old Cheektowaga man, was ticketed.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s