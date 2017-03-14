Buffalo police officer injured in vehicle accident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo police officer was injured during an incident at Genesee St. and Fillmore Ave. Tuesday morning.

Just before 11:30 a.m., police say a vehicle traveling on Genesee St. ran a red light as a patrol vehicle was traveling on Fillmore Ave. The patrol vehicle was responding to a call when it swerved to avoid the vehicle and hit a pole.

A male officer was injured and taken to ECMC with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, who was only identified as a 66-year-old Cheektowaga man, was ticketed.