WIVB-TV News 4 is looking for a Digital Content Producer to join our well-established and growing digital team. This individual will be responsible for daily news story and video content featured on one of the most visited news websites in Western New York, WIVB.com.
WIVB.com’s Digital Content Producer must be able to produce and implement a variety of news and information content for daily operations. Digital Content Producers will work in the newsroom alongside station reporters and news staff, writing, aggregating, and publishing news stories and content to station web sites and a variety of digital platforms.
The ideal candidate will be well-versed in web content production, writing, and journalism. The candidate should have news and editorial experience and a working knowledge of the Internet and the digital media landscape.
Duties:
- Writing original news content for website
- Posting & updating online news content
- Updating and maintenance of online presence, including mobile sites and apps
- Working with all departments to ensure accuracy and timeliness of all content
- Clipping and basic editing of video for web delivery
- Posting updates and content to the station’s social media sites
- Attending special events for digital news coverage
- Working with sales to support revenue initiatives involving the website
- Other duties as assigned
Skills:
- Strong news writing and editing skills along with attention to detail
- Proficiency in basic Internet technologies such as HTML, RSS, FTP, PHP, WYSIWYG Editors
- Proficiency in web content management systems, WordPress and Lakana preferred
- Must be able to work independently in a faced-paced environment
- Knowledge of online news journalism best practices
- Knowledge of multimedia/video applications
- Knowledge of Photoshop and other graphic design software a plus
- Knowledge of web usability, navigation, accessibility concepts and user interface design
Other:
- Reports to News Director
- Works directly with news department for problem solving and coverage expansion issues
- Works closely with New Director, Digital Sales Manager to generate brand-specific content on website that compliments on-air product
- Understands broad station goals and works to deliver tactics to achieve them
