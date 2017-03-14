WIVB-TV News 4 is looking for a Digital Content Producer to join our well-established and growing digital team. This individual will be responsible for daily news story and video content featured on one of the most visited news websites in Western New York, WIVB.com.

WIVB.com’s Digital Content Producer must be able to produce and implement a variety of news and information content for daily operations. Digital Content Producers will work in the newsroom alongside station reporters and news staff, writing, aggregating, and publishing news stories and content to station web sites and a variety of digital platforms.

The ideal candidate will be well-versed in web content production, writing, and journalism. The candidate should have news and editorial experience and a working knowledge of the Internet and the digital media landscape.

Duties:

Writing original news content for website

Posting & updating online news content

Updating and maintenance of online presence, including mobile sites and apps

Working with all departments to ensure accuracy and timeliness of all content

Clipping and basic editing of video for web delivery

Posting updates and content to the station’s social media sites

Attending special events for digital news coverage

Working with sales to support revenue initiatives involving the website

Other duties as assigned

Skills:

Strong news writing and editing skills along with attention to detail

Proficiency in basic Internet technologies such as HTML, RSS, FTP, PHP, WYSIWYG Editors

Proficiency in web content management systems, WordPress and Lakana preferred

Must be able to work independently in a faced-paced environment

Knowledge of online news journalism best practices

Knowledge of multimedia/video applications

Knowledge of Photoshop and other graphic design software a plus

Knowledge of web usability, navigation, accessibility concepts and user interface design

Other:

Reports to News Director

Works directly with news department for problem solving and coverage expansion issues

Works closely with New Director, Digital Sales Manager to generate brand-specific content on website that compliments on-air product

Understands broad station goals and works to deliver tactics to achieve them

Apply here.