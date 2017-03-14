Escaped Chautauqua County inmate captured

SINCLAIRVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jacob Raynor, 34, an inmate who escaped the custody of the Chautauqua County Sheriff last week, has been captured.

Raynor was being arraigned in Charlotte Town Court on a felony drug charge when he escaped custody on the morning of March 7.

Handcuffed, Raynor ran, and a deputy followed him, but the authorities could not catch him.

Shortly after Raynor escaped, local schools went into a lockout procedure, but had normal dismissals.

Raynor’s capture was confirmed a week after his escape.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office says he was found hiding in a crawl space under the floor in his Sinclairville home around 3:15 p.m. He managed to get his handcuffs off.

(Photo courtesy of Chautauqua County Sheriff Joe Gerace)
The Reed St. man was taken back to Charlotte Town Court and will be committed to the Chautauqua County Jail.

Additional charges against Raynor are pending and authorities are investigating possible accomplices.

