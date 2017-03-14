Hamilton coming to Shea’s for 2018-19 season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Shea’s unveiled their 2017-2018 show lineup and made the big announcement that Hamilton will be in Buffalo for the 2018-19 season.
Shea’s is giving season ticket holders who renew for the 2018-19 season the first chance at tickets to see the Broadway hit musical. It is unclear if anyone from Hamilton’s original cast will be part of the performance.
The following shows will take the stage for the 2017-2018 M&T Broadway Series:
On Your Feet
Sep. 23 – 30, 2017
The Bodyguard
Oct. 24 – 29, 2017
Waitress
Feb. 6 – 11, 2018
Something Rotten
Mar. 6 – 11, 2018
School of Rock
Apr. 3 – 8, 2018
Love Never Dies
June 5 – 10, 2018
Disney’s The Lion King
Dec. 13, 2017 – Jan. 7, 2018 (special subscriber option)
The Phantom of the Opera
Apr. 23 – May 6, 2018 (special engagement)
Season tickets for the 2017-18 Broadway series are on sale now. To order, call (716) 847-085 or visit http://www.sheas.org.