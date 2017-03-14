Hamilton coming to Shea’s for 2018-19 season

This CD cover image released by Atlantic Records shows the Broadway cast album for "Hamilton: An American Musical." Atlantic Records said last week that Hamilton has so far sold over 54,000 albums, had more than 16 million songs streamed and become the highest debuting cast recording on the Billboard Top 200 in over 50 years _ not typical numbers for Broadway. (Atlantic Records via AP)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Shea’s unveiled their 2017-2018 show lineup and made the big announcement that Hamilton will be in Buffalo for the 2018-19 season.

Shea’s is giving season ticket holders who renew for the 2018-19 season the first chance at tickets to see the Broadway hit musical. It is unclear if anyone from Hamilton’s original cast will be part of the performance.

The following shows will take the stage for the 2017-2018 M&T Broadway Series:

On Your Feet

Sep. 23 – 30, 2017

The Bodyguard

Oct. 24 – 29, 2017

Waitress

Feb. 6 – 11, 2018

Something Rotten

Mar. 6 – 11, 2018

School of Rock

 Apr. 3 – 8, 2018

Love Never Dies

June 5 – 10, 2018

Disney’s The Lion King

Dec. 13, 2017 – Jan. 7, 2018 (special subscriber option)

The Phantom of the Opera

Apr. 23 – May 6, 2018 (special engagement)

Season tickets for the 2017-18 Broadway series are on sale now.  To order, call (716) 847-085 or visit http://www.sheas.org.

