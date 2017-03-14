High snow totals hit Niagara County

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — “I thought we were done. I figured yeah we can put the plow away, happy days, and then we get the last minute spanking,” said Gary Gaines of the Town of Niagara.

People like Gary Gaines spent much of the day plowing snow out of driveways. Niagara County plows were also out in full force on snow covered roads.

“We have 8 county routes that are centralized throughout the county but more closer to the central portion of it,” said Dean Lapp, Niagara County Highway Commissioner.

Highway Commissioner Dean Lapp says routes like Lockport Road are tough to clear because of blowing and drifting snow in open fields. Some residents in places like Lewiston spent hours shoveling their driveways.

“Before I came out I checked the forecast, I said no it’s going to snow the next couple days so I better start shoveling,” said a Lewiston woman.

“I want to say there was probably about 6 to 7-8 inches of snow I had to dig out this morning. I didn’t think it would happen, didn’t think there would be so much snow here early in the morning,” said Hassan Ford of Niagara Falls.

Ford says it’s the worst he’s seen in the area all winter.

“We had a great winter so far and all of a sudden all of this snow just comes out of nowhere it’s crazy,” said Ford.

But some people don’t mind the snow at all, like a Lewiston man who had no problem walking down the street in the cold to shovel out a friends driveway.

“This is great I love being out here I love the weather. I’ll do it no matter what,” said Diamond Dave of Lewiston.

“Two very mellow winters in a row so for what we get, it’s a piece of cake,” said Gaines.

Our 4 Warn Meteorologist Mike Cejka says that lake effect snow could come into play in Niagara County by late afternoon, into tonight and tomorrow. So it sounds like conditions could get a bit worse there before they get better.