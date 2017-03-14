Long-duration snow; Substantial accumulation by late Wednesday

…WINTER STORM WARNING for all of western New York until 8:00 pm Wednesday…

…WINTER STORM WARNING for McKean county until 8:00 pm Wednesday…(ending time change)

…WINTER STORM WARNING for Potter county until 10:00 pm Tuesday…

A major nor’easter continues to move up the east coast this evening. East of Western New York, 2-3′ has fallen. Here at home, places south of Lake Ontario and the Chautauqua ridge have seen upwards of a foot. This snow, enhanced by the lakes will continue tonight. This will bring another few inches to most regions tonight. Winds will stay strong as well, gusting to 35-40 mph at times. This will result in blowing and drifting snow in open areas.

Frequent snow, occasionally moderate, will persist into Wednesday morning and early afternoon. A northeast to north wind will pick up adding some moisture off the lakes. This will result in the greatest storm accumulation across Niagara-Orleans counties and along the Chautauqua escarpment once again. During the later portions of the morning and into the afternoon, the storm will start to pull further northeastward off the east coast.This will cause any steadier snow to taper off to snow showers. That being said, most areas will still see additional accumulation between 1-3″, before the region dries out.

A flurry is possible on a very chilly and partly sunny Thursday. Temperatures rebound a bit Friday and another storm may impact our area toward Saturday, though it should not be as strong as the system that will impact the region today into tomorrow.

TONIGHT: Snow Showers, additional accumulation 2-5″, Lake Snow near Lake Ontario and on the escarpment in Chautauqua County where 3-6″ will fall, Low: 10-17, Wind: NW 15-25 G30

WEDNESDAY: Snow Showers, some lake effect snow across the Lake Ontario counties and Chautauqua ridge, additional accumulation 2-5″. Snow tapers for the afternoon, some breaks in the clouds, High: 22, Wind: NW 15-30 G35-40



THURSDAY: Chance of a Flurry, otherwise Partly Sunny, High: 28, Low: 21

FRIDAY: Sun gives way to Afternoon Clouds, High: 36, Low: 30

SATURDAY: Mixed Snow/Rain changes to Light Snow, High: 35, Low: 27

SUNDAY: A morning Flurry, Partly Sunny, High: 36, Low: 26

MONDAY: Partly Sunny, High: 39, Low: 27

Download the 4 Warn Weather App