WIVB/WNLO-TV, the LIN Media CBS/CW affiliate in Buffalo NY is looking for a highly motivated and skilled Photojournalist who is both a storyteller and loves the news.

As the News Photojournalist/Editor/Microwave Truck Operator, you will often team with some of the best reporters and anchors in the business.

Quickly posting video and photographs to the web in breaking news situations.  The work schedule will include overnights and/or weekends.

Experience:

  • Two years of television news shooting experience is preferred
  • Applicants should have experience with professional video cameras

Skills:

  • Possess excellent photojournalism and non-linear editing skills
  • Ability to shoot and edit creative sequences
  • Be able to work with reporters or alone to produce news stories.

Requirements:

  • Applicants should be familiar with operating ENG trucks.
  • A valid driver’s license with a safe driving history is a must.

Please apply online with a cover letter and resume’, and recent link of your work at: http://www.nexstar.tv/careers/

EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability

