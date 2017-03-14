Teams arrive for NCAA Tournament in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Basketball teams have been making their way to the Queen City for the NCAA Tournament.

Both West Virginia and Bucknell came into town Monday.

The first round of the tournament gets underway on Thursday at the KeyBank Center.

The City of Buffalo is working to make sure the snow does not cause too many problems for visitors.

Buffalo Naval Park will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. to accommodate people traveling for the tournament.

“We are proud that Buffalo is once again serving as a host site for an NCAA tournament, and we’re very excited to be able to welcome so many visitors from across the U.S. to our beautiful Canalside District,” Naval Park Board Chairman Donald A. Alessi said.

The Liberty Hound, which shares space in the park’s museum, will serve lunch and dinner.