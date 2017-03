ALEXANDER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sources tell News 4 that a tractor-trailer jackknifed on Broadway near Bowen Rd. in Genesee County.

No one was injured, sources say, when the truck stopped in the Town of Alexander.

According to sources, the truck was filled with frozen chicken and fuel was seen in the roadway.

Broadway was closed at Townline Rd., sources say.