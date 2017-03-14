Tractor trailers banned on multiple major NY highways, including I-90

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As snow continued to cover western New York into Tuesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that tractor trailers are temporarily banned from the I-90 and a number of other highways in New York.

The tractor trailer ban, which is in effect for I-90, I-81, I-84, I-86 and I-88. began at 9 a.m.

Cuomo says Metro-North Service will be suspended starting at Noon. Riders can check here for more information on departure times.

FORECAST | The Winter Storm Warning for western New York will be in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Click/tap here for the forecast.