HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Town of Hamburg police are looking for help identifying the person in this video:

The person is wanted for questioning regarding a cell phone that was stolen form Arby’s.

Anyone with information on who this is can call Det. Howard Widman at 648-5118 ext. 2603 or the police department’s confidential tip line at 648-5111 ext. 2847.