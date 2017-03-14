WNYers deal with messy morning commute

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – As winter weather wreaks havoc across parts of New York State, many Western New Yorkers have had to contend with sloppy, slushy streets on their morning commutes.

More than 300 schools and businesses in the area are closed Tuesday because of the storm, but a lot of other people still had to hit the road to get to work.

Plows were out in force overnight and through the morning trying to keep up with the snow as it fell. Even so, snow continued to accumulate on the roadways throughout the day.

The plows had to prioritize clearing the mainline roads over the secondary roads so many residential streets remained snow covered for several hours.

For drivers who made it onto the highways during the morning commute hours, there seemed to be lighter than normal traffic volume, which helped cut down on at least some of the headaches.

DOT signs along several major highways urged people to avoid travel if possible. The entire state was put under a state of emergency late Monday night.

Many Western New Yorkers who talked to News 4 seemed to shrug that off. “That’s a joke,” said Buffalo resident Vincent Lopez. “This is not an emergency. This is normal Buffalo weather.”

After all, it is still winter – at least for a little while longer. “Technically, we’re close to spring and now winter is hitting,” pointed out another Buffalo resident, Nathan Zindle.

Looking around in downtown Buffalo Tuesday, lot of people didn’t seem to be that bothered by the winter weather. In fact, our News 4 crew even spotted someone wearing shorts as they were walking along Delaware Avenue.

The better course of action for most people though, would be to bundle up well against the cold, and drive carefully if they’re heading out on the roads.

Spotted in downtown Buffalo: What winter weather? lol @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/10ltMUvNzy — Katie Alexander (@KatieNews4) March 14, 2017