BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For 33 years, Verne Lundquist has called some of the most memorable games in NCAA Tournament history, including Angola native Christian Laettner’s game-winning shot over Kentucky in 1992.

Now Lundquist is back in Buffalo, calling the first and second round games at KeyBank Center. He sat down with News 4 Sports’ Tom Martin to discuss the tournament, his career and even that movie he once made an appearance in.