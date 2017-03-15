Man admits to killing girlfriend, her young son

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man accused of killing his girlfriend and her 7-year-old son pleaded guilty to murder charges on Wednesday.

Shane Stevenson, 31, admitted to strangling Raina Voll, 30, and Leo Klinger, 7, in their Cheektowaga apatment. Police officers say the two were found after an investigation that began in September.

The investigation began when Voll’s other child was found near a church. Officials say the two-year-old child was abandoned in a stroller.

Stevenson was imprisoned without bail when he was arrested this past Fall.

He could spend a maximum of 50 years to life in prison without parole when he is sentenced on May 3.

