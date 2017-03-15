Niagara County spends Wednesday digging out

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)- Niagara County received the brunt of a lake effect snow storm Wednesday.

86-year-old Jean Marazita of North Tonawanda loaded up on groceries earlier this week, knowing the storm was headed her way.

Wednesday afternoon, she told News 4 she hadn’t left her home since Monday.

“I haven’t even tried to get out,” she said.

But Marazita, who takes care of her elderly husband, was worried the road conditions wouldn’t improve.

“I tomorrow I have a doctor’s appointment and I was trying to see if I could clean the car off, but I know I’m not going to drive. Niagara County is going to pick me up, if they’re running.”

She did however, make it outside to shovel her walkway, despite how quickly the snow piled back on.

“It is jammed. It’s way over the knees,” she said, standing thigh-high in a snow bank outside her home.

Drifting snow made it nearly impossible for shovels to stay ahead of the curve.

The plows hadn’t gotten to her driveway, so Marazita’s car remained buried in a thick blanket of white.

John Mianakian was sent home from work Wednesday due to the snow.

His commute back was a slow one, as plows struggled to keep up with blowing snow on the roads in Niagara County.

“When I left today from work it was horrible,” he said of his drive back to Niagara Falls.

But for those not burdened by driving, making appointments, or getting to work, day like Wednesday was pure paradise.

Miankaian’s son, Dylan, got the news every kid dreams of hearing: a snow day.

To make the most of their joint day off, the Miankaians helped neighbors shovel, and planned a sledding day.

After a successful walkway clearing, Marazita spent the rest of her afternoon inside.

“I can’t believe we got all of this with a week from Spring. This is unbelievable,” she said.

North Tonawanda received around 13 inches of snow between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Niagara County medical transport service for seniors will be running as usual Thursday. Staff said they were also operational Wednesday, but most of their clients cancelled their rides.