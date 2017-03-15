Officer saves cold, naked baby after crash; driver arrested

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — NFTA Transit Police Chief George Gast says a man was taken into custody after officers found him with a cold, naked baby following a crash.

Around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, Gast says a vehicle was seen moving “extremely erratically” before it collided with several vehicles and crashed on Route 198 near Route 33.

The vehicle was disabled after hitting a wall, Gast said.

An officer approached the vehicle, and a man identified as Kaleb Evans, exited it. At the time, the officer thought Evans was holding a teddy bear, but Gast says the man, who was allegedly acting “erratically,” was actually holding a baby.

The naked infant was taken by police and placed in a towel so they could warm up. After that, the baby was taken to ECMC, and then Women and Children’s Hospital.

Authorities looked for Evans, who fled the scene, until about 2:15, when he was found and arrested.

Officials say Evans had a bus ticket for Atlanta, and they believe he was trying to leave the area.

Authorities plan to charge Evans with child endangerment, and are working with the Buffalo Police Department’s Sex Offence Squad.

The baby is expected to recover.