ALBION, N.Y. (WIVB) — Government offices in Orleans County closed on Wednesday due to the winter storm.

Employees of County Building and Grounds, the Highway Department, Emergency Management Departments, the Sheriff’s Department’s Jail staff, 911 dispatchers and Road Patrol staff should report as normal, the Sheriff’s office says.

At the same time, the Sheriff’s office said Yates Town Court will be closed on Wednesday.

