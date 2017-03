BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The NCAA tournament is back in Buffalo, and with it comes eight teams looking to extend their stay through Saturday.

THURSDAY GAMES

12:15 #12 Princeton vs. #5 Notre Dame

2:45 #13 Bucknell vs. #4 Virginia

7:10 #16 St. Mary’s vs. #1 Villanova

9:40 #9 Virginia Tech vs. #8 Wisconsin

All four Buffalo bracket games can be viewed on WIVB.