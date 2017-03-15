Tractor trailer drivers react as Thruway ban continues overnight

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)- Governor Andrew Cuomo is asking tractor trailers to stay off the Thruway and some other major thoroughfares across the state as the snow continues to fall.

“It’s continuing to create hazardous driving conditions,” said Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul Tuesday night. “We believe it was a wise decision because this is a system wide storm. We can’t parcel certain areas and say this area is open and this one is closed.”

She told News 4 the ban is meant to keep other drivers safer and allow snow plows to more quickly clear the Thruway.

There were 44 incidents involving tractor trailers on the Thruway on Tuesday, according to Hochul. Three of those incidents happened in Western New York.

State Director of Emergency Management, Joseph Stahl, said a tractor trailer tried to pass a Thruway snow plow in Western New York but lost control and sideswiped the plow. The plow was out of service for a couple of hours.

“We’re simply telling the tractor trailers to take alternative routes, Route 5 and Route 20, so they can get to their destinations,” said Hochul.

The state has dedicated extra plows to those two alternate routes to help keep drivers on schedule.

Driver Shannon Hoseclaw told News 4 he doesn’t think the ban is necessary.

“I’m used to the snow, I’ve been driving in it for 20-something years and this is nothing,” said Hoseclaw, who stopped in Cheektowaga as he traveled from Albany to Detroit. ‘I don’t know why they would close the freeway down for this stuff.”

He said the ban is costing him money.

“This puts everything a day behind on me,” said Hoseclaw. “Deliveries are going to be late, my pickups for tomorrow are going to be late. It’s tough to make a living when you knock out a day.”

Western New York native and truck driver, Darryl Barnes, said the ban does keep the roads safer. He was traveling from Idaho to New Berlin, NY.

“We’re dealing with 8,000 pounds, we cannot stop on a dime,” he said. “With the conditions of the road being slippery it could cause a jackknife, cause mayhem in its wake. It would take about two or three hours to get it out, plus the price of the wrecker to pull it out. It would be best for me to stay where I’m at.”

News 4 spotted a number of tractor trailers driving on the Thruway despite the ban.

Stahl told us toll operators are alerting drivers of the ban but drivers have until the next exit to get off the Thruway. He said it’s unsafe for drivers to do a U-turn.

For safety reasons, NYS Troopers are not pulling tractor trailer drivers over but NYS Police will investigate drivers if they have a traffic incident, according to Stahl.