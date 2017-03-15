UB explains why they stayed open Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Shortly after 5 a.m., the University at Buffalo made the decision to open amid the winter storm.

The school released a statement describing why they did not close.

“The university made today’s decision at 5:15 a.m. based on:

Weather forecasts, predicting the snow would lessen throughout the morning, and on regional weather and road conditions, which were manageable for most of the region.

The fact that UB Facilities crews were able to clear campus lots and roadways overnight; UB Facilities worked diligently around the clock to make conditions safe and accessible on our campuses.

The university also recognizes that some parts of WNY are more impacted than others, which is why the university provided students and employees with information on what they should do if weather conditions in their area prevent them from travelling to campuses.

Yesterday, the State Office of Employee Relations mandated that non-essential state employees, which include faculty and most staff, not report to work. This was a very big factor on why the university cancelled classes on Tuesday.

There was no such mandate for today (Wednesday).

The safety of the UB community is always a main concern when making these decisions, and the university also makes it clear that the university will accommodate any student or employee who feel they can’t travel to campus because of weather conditions.”

UB also says roads and sidewalks are “continually being plowed” and that crews are working around parked cars.