University at Buffalo students not happy school did not close today

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — “I think today would’ve been the better day to cancel it because it’s a lot worse today, but I mean the UB officials wanted to keep everyone safe yesterday but not sure what’s going on today,” said Matthew Smolenski, University at Buffalo student.

“This morning I was hoping for delays I was hoping for classes from 11 to 8 canceled and then after that resumed,” said Timothy Burkart, University at Buffalo student.

School carried on as usual at the University at Buffalo Wednesday as students walked through snow on their way to campus. A UB spokesman says the decision was made in part based on regional weather and road conditions which were said to be manageable for most of the region. But many students disagree.

“Especially for the commuters because I know there’s at least 10 thousand people that commute here so I mean most of them probably won’t even make it here today,” said Jake Benjamin, University at Buffalo student.

Many students say parking lots and sidewalks on North campus were hardly plowed.

“The snow on the sidewalk was not exactly cleared up,” said Steve Wat, University at Buffalo student.

A statement from the University says in part, UB facilities crews were able to clear campus lots and roadways overnight. They worked diligently around the clock to make condition safe and accessible on campus.

Many students felt otherwise.

“The snow is still heavily falling so it just kind of comes back every time its plowed. so they aren’t necessarily clear to the capacity that we can safely travel,” said Elizabeth Quaye, University at Buffalo student.

A UB spokesman says school was canceled yesterday due to a mandate from Governor Cuomo’s office that ordered non-essential state employees to not report to work. Today there was no such mandate.

“I don’t think that’s right I think they should’ve definitely canceled everything today as well,” said Colleen O’Connor, University at Buffalo student.

The state of emergency is still in effect so the state can share resources with local municipalities.