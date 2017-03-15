University at Buffalo students not happy school did not close today

By Published:

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — “I think today would’ve been the better day to cancel it because it’s a lot worse today, but I mean the UB officials wanted to keep everyone safe yesterday but not sure what’s going on today,” said Matthew Smolenski, University at Buffalo student.

“This morning I was hoping for delays I was hoping for classes from 11 to 8 canceled and then after that resumed,” said Timothy Burkart, University at Buffalo student.

School carried on as usual at the University at Buffalo Wednesday as students walked through snow on their way to campus. A UB spokesman says the decision was made in part based on regional weather and road conditions which were said to be manageable for most of the region. But many students disagree.

“Especially for the commuters because I know there’s at least 10 thousand people that commute here so I mean most of them probably won’t even make it here today,” said Jake Benjamin, University at Buffalo student.

Many students say parking lots and sidewalks on North campus were hardly plowed.

“The snow on the sidewalk was not exactly cleared up,” said Steve Wat, University at Buffalo student.

A statement from the University says in part, UB facilities crews were able to clear campus lots and roadways overnight. They worked diligently around the clock to make condition safe and accessible on campus.

Many students felt otherwise.

“The snow is still heavily falling so it just kind of comes back every time its plowed. so they aren’t necessarily clear to the capacity that we can safely travel,” said Elizabeth Quaye, University at Buffalo student.

A UB spokesman says school was canceled yesterday due to a mandate from Governor Cuomo’s office that ordered non-essential state employees to not report to work. Today there was no such mandate.

“I don’t think that’s right I think they should’ve definitely canceled everything today as well,” said Colleen O’Connor, University at Buffalo student.

The state of emergency is still in effect so the state can share resources with local municipalities.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s