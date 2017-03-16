$265 million in unclaimed funds owed to WNY residents

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than $265 million in unclaimed funds is owed to residents of western New York.

In Buffalo, residents are owed $88 million.

“My office is trying to return more than $88 million in lost money to people who live in Buffalo. It only takes five minutes to see if we have any of your money,” New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said. “And we’ve made it easier than ever for New Yorkers to search for and claim what is rightfully theirs. Today’s event with Mayor Byron Brown helps to increase awareness about unclaimed funds and get even more checks out in the mail to the rightful owners.”

Unclaimed funds can come from a number of sources such as old bank accounts, life insurance, stocks, gift cards and uncashed checks.

I’m pleased to partner with State Comptroller DiNapoli to help get money back into the pockets of rightful owners or their descendants here in Buffalo,” Mayor Byron W. Brown said. “The whole process is easy and all that stands between you and the potential money you are owed is a simple online search. Today, I encourage you to log onto the Comptroller’s website to see if any of the $88 million in unclaimed funds in Buffalo belongs to you.”

In the entire state, residents are owed $14.5 billion.

In the 2015-16 fiscal year, a national record was set by the Comptroller’s office for the third year in a row. They returned $452 million in unclaimed funds.

