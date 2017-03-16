Administrative Assistant/Receptionist

News 4 Staff Published:

WIVB News 4 and CW 23 is looking for an Administrative Assistant/Receptionist to provide a full range of administrative and clerical support to the Vice President/General Manager and other station personnel, ensuring excellent customer service at all times.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

  • Provides administrative and clerical support to the Vice President/General Manager and other station personnel.
  • Is proficient in Microsoft Office including Word, Excel and PowerPoint.
  • Manages calendars and appointments.
  • Maintains files and records.
  • Composes correspondence and prepares documents for transmission and/or distribution.
  • Performs photocopying and other document production services.
  • Performs other clerical functions as needed.
  • Greets and provides customer service to visitors.
  • Answers and routes telephone calls.
  • Takes phone messages for other personnel.
  • Performs other duties as assigned.

Apply online at –http://www.nexstar.tv/careers/

EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability

