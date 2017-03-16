WIVB News 4 and CW 23 is looking for an Administrative Assistant/Receptionist to provide a full range of administrative and clerical support to the Vice President/General Manager and other station personnel, ensuring excellent customer service at all times.
Essential Duties & Responsibilities:
- Provides administrative and clerical support to the Vice President/General Manager and other station personnel.
- Is proficient in Microsoft Office including Word, Excel and PowerPoint.
- Manages calendars and appointments.
- Maintains files and records.
- Composes correspondence and prepares documents for transmission and/or distribution.
- Performs photocopying and other document production services.
- Performs other clerical functions as needed.
- Greets and provides customer service to visitors.
- Answers and routes telephone calls.
- Takes phone messages for other personnel.
- Performs other duties as assigned.
Apply online at –http://www.nexstar.tv/careers/
EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability