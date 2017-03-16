WIVB News 4 and CW 23 is looking for an Administrative Assistant/Receptionist to provide a full range of administrative and clerical support to the Vice President/General Manager and other station personnel, ensuring excellent customer service at all times.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

Provides administrative and clerical support to the Vice President/General Manager and other station personnel.

Is proficient in Microsoft Office including Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

Manages calendars and appointments.

Maintains files and records.

Composes correspondence and prepares documents for transmission and/or distribution.

Performs photocopying and other document production services.

Performs other clerical functions as needed.

Greets and provides customer service to visitors.

Answers and routes telephone calls.

Takes phone messages for other personnel.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Apply online at –http://www.nexstar.tv/careers/

EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability