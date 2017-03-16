Barack Obama shares his March Madness bracket

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For years, former President Barack Obama has been sharing his picks for the NCAA basketball tournament on air with ESPN, and once again shared his bracket online.

Obama picked the women’s teams from UConn and Notre Dame to face off and predicted 2016 champs UConn would win.

Obama has North Carolina beating Duke in the men’s tournament.

For the Oregon fans — Obama predicts the Oregon Men’s Basketball team falling to Michigan. The Oregon State women go further in Obama’s bracket, but lose to South Carolina.

President Donald Trump declined ESPN’s offer to follow in Obama’s footsteps and fill out a bracket for the 2017 tournament.

In the spirit of good sportsmanship & good citizenship, here are @barackobama's picks for #MarchMadness 2017: https://t.co/wRuCz6LBvc pic.twitter.com/UrZkpbkZHi — The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) March 15, 2017

