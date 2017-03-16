Friendliness and food among NCAA fans top reasons they’re enjoying Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thousands of college basketball fans are rolling into Key Bank Center for the NCAA tournament.

“It’s just kids having fun,” said Charlie Woodruff who doesn’t support a singular team but just loves college basketball. He’s from upstate New York and made the trip to Buffalo for the tournament. “I’m glad they have some this good revenue coming into the area.”

“This is what my husband and I do,” said Marilyn McClintick, a Villanova fan. “This is our vacation. It’s awesome.”

McClintick is from New Jersey and, like many out of town fans, her trip was treacherous; driving up in the middle of the snow storm.

“It was a rough ride up but we’re glad we’re here,” says the Nova season ticket holder.

A little snow never stops fans like her – she says they didn’t even consider sitting out traveling to watch the team defend their national title.

“We’re diehard fans.”

McClintick came to Buffalo to watch Villanova in the 2014 tournament, choosing to stay at the same hotel.

“The food is really good,” starts the Jersey native about what she likes about Buffalo. “We went out last night actually to the same place we went to three years ago. That’s how good it was – we went back.”

“The pizza is phenomenal,” said Tony Cannady, whose son plays for Princeton. “The flatbreads too – very good.”

Fans are also noting friendliness from Buffalonians as another reason they’re enjoying Buffalo.

“They’re very welcoming,” said McClintick. “It’s a great city.”