Getting ready for Live at O’Larkin

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Crews are working hard Thursday to clear all the snow out of Larkin Square, making room for the sea of green that will be there Friday evening.

The fifth annual Live at O’Larkin celebration will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, March 17, on the heated boardwalk at Larkin Square.

“We usually have a couple thousand people. It’s a real kick off to spring,” said Leslie Zemsky, the Larkin Square Director of Fun.

MORE | Click here for full details about this year’s Live at O’Larkin event.

This will be the first time the Live at O’Larkin event will be on the actual Saint Patrick’s Day holiday, bringing a new level of fun to the annual celebration of all things Irish. “Booking Irish entertainment on Saint Patrick’s Day is like booking Santa on Christmas. But we got it,” said Seamus Gallivan, the music coordinator for Larkin Square.

The entertainment lineup includes the Celtic rock group McCarthyizm, as well as traditional Irish music from the Greater Buffalo Firefighters Pipes and Drums and the group Emerald Isle.

That’s not to mention performances by the Clann Na Cara School of Irish Dance.

The Clann Na Cara dancers joined News 4’s Katie Alexander live on Wake Up Thursday morning to preview Friday’s performances. Click on the videos below to see some of their performances, as well as Katie’s attempt to learn a few steps.

Ru’s Pierogi chef Andy Ruszczyk, who is operating one of the food trucks involved in this year’s Live at O’Larkin event, says he’s looking forward to watching all of the entertainment as he serves up some of his restaurants’ best offerings.

“I just enjoy serving people, but it’s also the best way to go,” Ruszczyk said. “You’re at the party, you’re already there, you’re working it and you’re having a great time and you get to see the joy on people’s faces.”

In all, there will be 14 food trucks offering a wide variety of dishes, including special menu options with a special St. Patrick’s Day flare.

For example, the new Rolling Cannoli food truck, powered by Panaro’s, is adding Irish Cream cannolis to its menu for the event. “We’re taking other elements and mixing it into our traditional fillings and creating a new product basically, new brands,” said Mike Concialdi.

The food trucks are a big part of the draw for the evening.

“It’s a wonderful way to welcome the food trucks back out. Many of them have been in the garage all winter,” Zemsky said.

Live at O’Larkin is offering the first Larkin Square concert of the year.

It’s free and open to the public. Parking is also free.

It’s meant to be a family-friendly way to kick off the St. Patrick’s Day evening. “A lot of people might want to come here and go home or come here and then continue on with their celebrations,” Zemsky said.

Full event details are available here: http://larkinsquare.com/live-at-olarkin-3-17-17/